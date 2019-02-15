Firefighting operation at Gunung Baling ends

Fire and Rescue Department personnel fight to bring the forest fire on Gunung Baling under control February 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Feb 15 — The operation to put out the fire in Gunung Baling, Baling, which had been raging since February 6, was concluded this evening.

Baling Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Jamil Mat Daud said the operation dubbed ‘Op Bayu’ was concluded after various fire-extinguishing activities were carried out on land and air over the last 10 days.

“More than 100 firefighters and various enforcement agencies were involved in the fire extinguishing operations over 2.9 hectares of land.

Various assets were also mobilised to help combat the fire including MI-17 helicopters.

The helicopters had used water-bombing methods to put out the fire.

“The fire fighters faced an uphill task because of the hot weather and strong winds. It was also difficult because of the hilly terrain,” said Mohd Jamil, when contacted by Bernama today.

He said that while the cause of the fire was still not ascertained, he reminded individuals who carried out trekking and climbing activities on the mountain not to throw cigarette butts that could ignite a fire.

“Most causes of fires in hilly areas, which have become an attraction among climbers, is because of individuals who do not put out fires after cooking activities,” he said.

The fire and rescue authorities had commenced the operation after receiving a phone call on February 6. It then directed its personnel to the area located about 260 metres above sea level. — Bernama