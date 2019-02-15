Contract worker charged with murdering man three years ago

Muhammad Firdaus Naim Thikayarajan was accused of causing the death of M. Serentharan behind a futsal field near Jalan Kantan Buntong on September 5 2016. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 15 — A 24-year-old contract worker has been charged with killing a man three years ago.

Muhammad Firdaus Naim Thikayarajan was accused of causing the death of M. Serentharan behind a futsal field near Jalan Kantan Buntong here on September 5 2016 at about 10pm.

No plea was taken from Muhammad Firdaus, who was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Nurul Hafizah Mohamad Pauzi set mention for March 29 pending report from the chemistry department.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Qistini Qamarul Abrar prosecuted while Charan Singh appeared for defence.

Earlier when arriving at court, Muhammad Firdaus was given a white T-shirt by a family member to cover his face.

As he was leaving court, he pulled up his black T-shirt to shield his face.