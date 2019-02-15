Case of missing Pastor Raymond Koh still under inquiry, says deputy IGP

Koh was reportedly abducted on February 13, 2017 in Petaling Jaya by a group of men in a convoy of cars while on his way to meet a friend.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 15 — The case of missing Pastor Raymond Koh is still under inquiry and there has been no new development on the case, says Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

He said so far, there had been no new lead which could assist police in the investigation.

“Police will be looking at the outcome of the inquiry before waiting for further instruction,” he said when asked by reporters about the case, after officiating at a Chinese New Year ‘Op Selamat’ awards presentation ceremony at Persada PLUS, here, today.

Last Wednesday, the family of Pastor Koh submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), calling on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to order a new investigation into Koh’s disappearance and of three other individuals who all have similar sosio-religious profiles.

Citizen Action Group on Enforced Disappearance (Caged) spokesman, Rama Ramanathan had reportedly said on behalf of Koh’s family, that this was a life and death matter and a national issue involving kidnapping.

Koh’s wife, Susanna Liew, their son Jonathan Koh, Rama, Council of Churches Malaysia general secretary, Rev Dr Herman Shastri and Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) executive director, Sevan Doraisamy handed over the memorandum to an officer who accepted it on behalf of the PMO.

Koh or his real name Keng Joo Koh, 64, was reportedly abducted on February 13, 2017 in Petaling Jaya by a group of men in a convoy of cars while on his way to meet a friend.

Three of Koh’s friends, social activist Amri Che Mat and Pastor Joshua Hilmi and his wife, Ruth Hilmi, were also reported missing since 2016. — Bernama