Bung: PPBM’s Sabah foray no threat to Umno

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin speaks to Malay Mail in Kuala Lumpur January 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 15 — Sabah Umno chief Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin today dismissed any impact to his party from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) confirmed entry here, saying Parti Warisan Sabah would feel the move more.

The Kinabatangan MP said he welcomed PPBM’s entry into Sabah while recalling the peninsular-based party's deal with Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal for it to remain outside of the state.

“So they’ve broken their agreement. This does not concern Umno, but Warisan. It’s a good move for them (PPBM) but not so much for others, particularly Warisan who stands to lose the most.

“I think Warisan will be in trouble (as) they already have so many parties (in their coalition),” Bung told Malay Mail when contacted.

He added that PPBM’s entry was predictable as there were many calling for it to establish a chapter here.

Bung also expressed confidence that there would not be any more members exiting his party, which suffered a mass exodus in December in which almost all of its top leaders including five MPs, nine assemblymen and 21 out of 25 of its division chiefs resigned.

“We have been setting up our divisions and strengthening our party to continue the struggle. With the new autonomy from Umno in KL, I don’t see this move threatening Umno Sabah,” he said.

Bung also said time will tell how PPBM’s presence will affect the Sabah electorate, asserting that many Sabahans still took a dim view of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over the Projek IC controversy.

This morning, PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir confirmed his party will enter Sabah.

The move is believed to be a way for his party to absorb the former Umno lawmakers from the state who are currently independent.

There are eight MPs and eight former state assemblymen who are independent following their exit from Umno. One of the mass departures — Tempasuk’s Datuk Musbah Jamli — joined Warisan earlier this year.