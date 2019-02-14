Sarawak party calls out Pakatan rivals, Bersih over Umno defectors

Soo (right) criticised crossovers as despicable in a true democracy, calling it a betrayal of voters’ mandate. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Feb 14 — Sarawak Reform Party (STAR) president Lina Soo today challenged Bersih 2.0, DAP, and PKR to state their positions on Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) taking in seven former Umno MPs.

She insisted that they have not spoken out against this.

“Why are they silent?” she asked.

Soo criticised crossovers as despicable in a true democracy, calling it a betrayal of voters’ mandate.

She then asserted that more Opposition lawmakers would defect to Pakatan Harapan parties soon.

“In time to come, the New Malaysia will be a ‘new’ government formed not of the democratic electoral process which the people voted for, but of crossovers of elected lawmakers who switch allegiance and political parties to serve their own self-interests,” Soo said.

She said as such political expediency will override the peoples’ wishes for democracy and a fair deal for society.

On Tuesday, seven former Umno parliamentarians were officially admitted as PPBM members. They include Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Shabudin Yahaya, Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Mersing MP Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad and Sabak Bernam MP Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh.

Yesterday, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said PH would bring forward its monthly presidential council meeting to discuss PPBM’s move.