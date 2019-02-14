Putrajaya mulls unified anti-piracy fight

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo speaks to reporters during the Kuala Lumpur Digital Content Anti-Piracy Summit in Putrajaya February 14, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SERDANG, Feb 14 — Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today that Putrajaya is considering uniting all the different agencies in charge of tackling content piracy under one ministry, in a bid to expedite enforcement against offenders.

The communications and multimedia minister said as it is, numerous agencies are tasked with handling the matter, and as a result, victims and complainants ended up being bounced from one place to another.

“One of the suggestions is for us in my ministry to try discussing how those agencies can be brought together under one ministry.

“It is so that the agency can immediately take action as soon as a complaint is lodged,” he told reporters after the Kuala Lumpur Digital Content Anti-Piracy Summit here.

Earlier, in a forum joined by Gobind, renowned film director Datuk Yusof Haslam furiously complained about the lack and pace of enforcement against content pirates over the four decades that he has been involved in the entertainment industry.

“We just talk a lot but do not enforce this. As long as this culture persists, we will never solve this problem,” said Yusof.

