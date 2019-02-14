Petrol station manager nabbed for falsifying robbery report

The 59-year-old woman is now being investigated for making a false report after police obtained information that the cash was actually used for gambling and to celebrate the Chinese New Year. — AFP pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 14 — A petrol station manager who claimed she was robbed of the week's collection of RM35,000 by an unidentified man on Tuesday was arrested by police yesterday after she was believed to have made up the incident.

The 59-year-old woman is now being investigated for making a false report after police obtained information that the cash was actually used for gambling and to celebrate the Chinese New Year, said Seberang Tengah police chief ASP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid today.

“Earlier, the woman reported her handbag containing the cash money as well as other personal items was snatched by a man who run away through the back of the station. Doubts arose after it was found the back of the station was protected by a high zinc wall which would be impossible for anyone to climb,” he said.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording obtained by police did not show any robbery as claimed by the woman.

He said a remand order for the woman would be applied today to enable further investigations under Section 182 of the Penal Code for lodging a false report. — Bernama