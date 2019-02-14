Liew: Decision to drop Siti Kasim’s case was done independently, not on ‘friendly’ basis

Liew explained that the decision was made in a professional manner under the view of a legal standpoint. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 14 — The Attorney General's Chamber’s (AGC) decision to revoke charges against activist lawyer Siti Kasim for allegedly showing her middle finger at a forum in 2016 was in accordance under the law, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

“It was an independent decision by the prosecutor that was made under existing laws,” he said after visiting the proposed site of the new Johor Baru Court Complex in Kota Iskandar here today.

Liew also denied that the AGC was being selective, following claims that the accused had a friendly relationship with Attorney General Tommy Thomas.

He explained that the decision was made in a professional manner under the view of a legal standpoint.

“As a minister, I’m not involved with the decision as it lies with the public prosecutor,” said Liew.

On the negative public perception with regards to the No Further Action (NFA) verdict handed to Siti on February 10, Liew said the public was free to have their own opinion.

He said the public were free to air their opinions, as long as it did not contravene the law.

On Monday, the Selangor police said the decision to hand the NFA and drop charges against Siti was made by the AGC after it received investigation papers on the incident on Sunday.

This came days after the controversial lawyer was told by the police that she would be charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code for the incident which occurred at a forum in Shah Alam on Sept 5, 2016.

Section 509 pertains to word or gestures intended to insult the modesty of a person.

Siti has maintained that she was innocent and the gesture was not directed at anyone in particular.