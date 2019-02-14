Just ‘coincidence’ that Pakatan’s Semenyih candidate is late rep’s son-in-law, says Muhyiddin

Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Semenyih by-election, Muhammad Aiman Zainali, poses for pictures with his wife and parents during the announcement of his candidacy in Semenyih February 14, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 14 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has defended the selection of the late Semenyih assemblyman Mohd Bakhtiar Mohd Nor’s son-in-law as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the by-election for the seat, saying it is ‘merely coincidence’.

He said Muhammad Aiman Zainali’s experience as PPBM Hulu Langat’s treasurer and his membership with the party since its formation made him the best choice for the leadership.

“Him being the late Bakhtiar’s son-in-law was no factor in his selection. Rather he was deemed the best choice out of six shortlisted potential candidates,” Muhyiddin said following Aiman’s candidacy announcement at the former Semenyih assemblyman’s office.

Aiman, 30, is married to Bakhtiar’s eldest daughter, with whom he has one child.

However, Muhyiddin conceded that Aiman’s experience in accompanying Bakhtiar on the ground several times in the past will be of use to him during the campaign period.

Aiman in turn said his visits to the ground with his late father in-law have made him aware of some of the issues facing Semenyih’s residents.

“The most common complaints received concern the traffic jams in town, as well as supposed problems over the Semenyih bridge.

“If I win, I hope to be able to further engage with the public on the ground to find out what other issues they face,” he said.

A first-class graduate of UITM Shah Alam, Aiman is currently pursuing a doctorate in electrical engineering. Prior to this, he also studied at the Penang Matriculation College and SMK Engku Husain in Semenyih.

Bakhtiar, who was the PPBM head for the Hulu Langat division, died on January 11 following a heart attack.

Nomination is fixed for Saturday while early voting will be on February 26 and polling day on March 2.