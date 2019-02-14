Five more graft charges for ex-Kota Tinggi MP

Yesterday, Noor Ehsanuddin was charged with 14 counts of bribery in addition to two filed against him in Johor last week. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Feb 14 — Prosecutors added another five corruption charges against former Kota Tinggi MP Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun today, bringing his total count to 21.

He pleaded not guilty when all the charges were read out to him at the Sessions Court here.

The charges involve his alleged receipt of RM12,707.60 for his car loan payment, vehicle maintenance, and legal fees.

One charged involved RM6,463.60 to allegedly pay his laywers for his purchase of Lot 587 land at Mukim Tinggi, Johor Baru from Karya Hidayah Sdn Bhd, a transaction for which he was previously charged.

The other charges involve money used for his hire purchase installments and his wife, Zubaidah Kassim’s vehicle maintenance.

The offences were allegedly committed from January 2014 to December 2015 and all charges were filed under Section 165 of the Penal Code that covers the offence of a public servant’s abuse of his position in return for personal gratification.

The incidents pertain to his former role as a Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) board director.

Each charge is punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Judge Rozilah Salleh set bail at RM20,000 and fixed the case for mention on March 15.

Yesterday, Noor Ehsanuddin was charged with 14 counts of bribery in addition to two filed against him in Johor last week.