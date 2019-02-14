A lie is a lie, Mujahid tells Nik Abduh

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a press conference at the Perkim building in Kuala Lumpur February 14, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa has described the action by PAS leader Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz who had previously denied that it was his voice in an audio recording of a certain party’s contributions to PAS, as having no principles.

Mujahid, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-president, said the act of deceit is still wrong, in particular when it was done as a cover for a bigger interest.

“You should not (lie)... if you have principles, a lie is a lie,” he told reporters when met by the reporters at Menara Tabung Haji here today.

He said this when asked to comment on Nik Mohamad Abduh’s action who defended his act of cheating with the ‘blessing’ of PAS’s president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang on the issue of an audio confession of accepting money from Umno (before the 14th general election).

Nik Mohamad Abduh, who is Bachok MP and a PAS Central Committee member, prior to this had denied that the voice in the audio regarding the donation from Umno was his, but yesterday he admitted that it was indeed his voice.

Abduh was reported as saying the denial was made to protect the reputation of the party and was done with the blessings of Abdul Hadi.

Meanwhile, Amanah Youth today lodged a police report regarding the voice recording and an allegation by Nik Mohamad Abduh claiming that the US’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had always been in contact with him.

The police report was lodged by Amanah Youth chief Mohd Sany Hamzan at the Dang Wangi polis headquarters here while Dang Wangi police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah when contacted confirmed receiving the report. — Bernama