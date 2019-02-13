Zuraida: Report on drowned firemen to be tabled to Cabinet on Feb 27

Fire and Rescue Dept personnel carry the coffins of the six firemen who died during a rescue mission last night in Shah Alam October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — A report by the committee investigating the drowning of six firefighters in a disused mining pool in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong, on Octpber 3 last year, will be tabled to the Cabinet this February 27.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the report was handed over to her yesterday.

Improvement measures will be announced after tabling of the report to the Cabinet, she said in a statement here today.

According to Zuraida, the Cabinet had on November 16 last year agreed to the setting up of the committee to investigate and identify the actual cause of the incident leading to the death of the firefighters concerned and to recommend measures to prevent it from happening again.

She said the death of the six firefighters, who were divers from the Fire and Rescue Department’s Underwater Rescue Unit (PPDA), was the first in the department’s history.

Four of the firefighters who drowned were from the Port Klang Fire and Rescue station and they were Mohd Fatah Hashim, 34; Izatul Akma Wan Ibrahim, 32; Mazlan Omarbaki, 25, and Yahya Ali, 24.

The other two victims were Adnan Othman, 33, and Muhammad Hifdzul Malik Shaari, 25, who were PPDA team from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue station.

The ill-fated incident occurred when they were conducting a search and rescue operation for a teenager who fell into the pool while fishing. — Bernama