Pakatan to go back to basics to win Semenyih, says Zuraida

Harapan Wanita chief Zuraidah Kamarudin gives a speech during the launching of the Wanita Harapan operations room in Bandar Tasik Kesuma, Semenyih February 12, 2019 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, Feb 13 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) is not taking anything for granted with the upcoming by-election in Semenyih and will act as if they’re the opposition to beat the Umno and PAS pact come March 2, said PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin.

“Just because we are the government doesn’t mean we can rest on our laurels. We must go back to basics and campaign like we were the opposition to ensure we retake this seat that is rightfully ours,” said the Local Government and Housing minister.

“We must go house to house, market to market; get on the ground and campaign hard and we must help those in the B40 group. We at PH feel that if we can help those in the poverty line to be successful we as a nation can grow.”

Zuraida said at the launching of Pakatan Harapan’s women’s base of operations for the Semenyih by-election last night, that quality of life for the B40 group has been hard under the previous government with bad housing, lack of infrastructure, proper street lighting and water and a lack of opportunities.

However, she vowed she and the PH coalition will work for the people and bring about positive changes in Semenyih if they win the seat.

“We can see the current opposition scared and worried about us, which made them join forces,” said Zuraida.

“It’ll be harder for us to win this time, but I believe with the right attitude and perseverance we will prevail.

“Selangorians aren’t stupid and they can tell the difference between the current and old governments. Do not let the oppositions lies trick you into thinking we don’t care about Malays and Islam.”

The Semenyih by-election was called following the untimely demise of assemblyman Bakhtiar Mohd Nor from Pakatan Harapan’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia on January 11 from a heart attack.

Polling is on March 2 and nomination day is this Saturday.