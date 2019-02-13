No summons yet from Umno for leaving party, says Rosol

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) poses for a photograph with the former Umno MPs who are now PPBM members in Putrajaya February 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid, who is now a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), has not received a summons from Umno after leaving the party recently.

“So far, I have not received anything. As for others, I don’t know, you will have to ask them,” he said after receiving the Bersatu membership card presented by its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, here yesterday.

It was previously reported that Umno was going to take legal action against the elected representatives of the party who joined other parties, or who became independent elected representatives.

Umno, it was reported, was asking for reimbursement involving costs, and urged those who left the party to also vacate their respective seats, if they had won them on an Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket in the 14th General Election.

Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said he had no knowledge of the summons.

“For now, I say ‘don’t know’,” he said.

Rosol and Hamzah were among the six former MPs who announced that they were joining PPBM yesterday.

The other four were Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad (Mersing), Datuk Shabudin Yahaya (Tasik Gelugor), Datuk Mohamad Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Sabak Bernam) and Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah). — Bernama