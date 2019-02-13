Mohamad Hasan: Ex-Umno MPs’ exit does not affect party’s restructuring plans

Mohamad said the six politicians who have been accepted by PPBM had informed Umno that they wished to quit the party early on. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Acting Umno president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today said that the six former Umno MPs’ decision to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) did not affect in any way the party’s restructuring and rebranding plans.

“For us, the six former Umno parliamentarians no longer have any ties with the party.

“It is their choice to join whichever party they want, now that they have quit Umno.

“I would like to thank them for the work that they did when they were with Umno and we wish them all the best in their future political journey with PPBM,” he said in a statement to Umno online.

Mohamad said the six politicians who have been accepted by PPBM had informed Umno that they wished to quit the party early on.

“Umno will continue to focus on the party’s recovery which is gaining momentum and good support from all parties,” he said.

Earlier today, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting, which is held on a monthly basis, will be convened at an earlier date to discuss whether the coalition will accept former Umno parliamentarians into the party.

Lim said party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had agreed to hold the meeting at an earlier date to discuss the matter.

Yesterday, seven former Umno parliamentarians were officially accepted into PPBM, among them are Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Shabudin Yahaya, Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Mersing MP Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad and Sabak Bernam MP Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh.