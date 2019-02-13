Minister: RM50m allocation for registered tahfiz schools

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng presents a mock cheque of RM50 million to Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa during a press conference in Putrajaya February 13, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — The government has set aside an allocation of RM50 million to be used by 815 registered tahfiz schools nationwide for the purpose of upgrading and maintenance of their buildings, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said all registered tahfiz schools can start applying for the allocation, which was announced during the tabling of Budget 2019, from next month to enable it to be channelled by October.

“We will proactively go to the ground to find tahfiz schools eligible for the allocation as they might not know about it,” he told reporters after the cheque presentation ceremony for registered tahfiz schools at the Ministry of Finance here today.

Mujahid received the mock cheque of RM50 million from Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng at the event which was also attended by Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

Mujahid said the allocation would be channelled to all registered tahfiz schools, subject to the fact that they were not owned by any political party.

“I also encourage over 400 other tahfiz schools to register with their respective state governments so that the allocation could be distributed to them to improve the quality of education for tahfiz students,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lim said the government was committed to inclusively providing aid to all types of schools to ensure the well-being of the students.

In fact, the finance minister said the government had been providing allocations to all schools, not only Chinese schools, but also national schools, pondok schools, tahfiz schools and full-boarding schools.

Therefore, he said the perception that only certain schools received government allocations was indeed not true. — Bernama