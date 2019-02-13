Malaysian detainees in Cambodia well-treated by prison authorities, says Sng

Julau MP Larry Sng (seated, centre) speaks to reporters in Kuching February 7, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

BANTEAY MEANCHEY (Cambodia), Feb 13 — The 47 Malaysians who are being detained at the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Prison are well-treated by the prison authorities, said Julau MP Larry Sng Wei Shien.

He said during his brief meeting with prison officials, he was informed that their superior was even willing to use his pocket money to purchase halal food for four Muslim detainees.

“I was informed that the 47 detainees are well taken care off, there is enough food for them and the chief will buy halal food for the Muslims.”

“I was also told that the prison authorities were also concerned when some detainees developed skin rashes. A medical officer who is with us on this visit has supplied them with the necessary medicines,” he told Bernama News Channel here today.

Sng arrived at the prison with media personnel and two family members at about 10.30am local time after leaving for Siem Reap International Airport from Kuala Lumpur.

According to Sng, so far only 25 families have met and contacted him to find out about the detention of the victims aged between 19 and 44 years.

“For this brief visit, we brought along two family representatives. Family members of detainees who are unable to join us have entrusted me to look into their children’s condition and I will update them once I am back in Kuching, Sarawak,

Sng added that should the detention be prolonged he would try to bring more family representatives here.

Last Thursday, Sng in a press conference revealed that 47 Malaysians, believed to be victims of trafficking syndicates were being held at a prison in the country.

Earlier the Cambodian authorities informed the Foreign Ministry that they were detained on suspicion of being involved in illegal online gambling activities. — Bernama