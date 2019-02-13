MACC: Report received on alleged abuse of power by Naroden

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Feb 13 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission director for Sarawak, Razim Mohd Noor has confirmed that the commission has received a report claiming that Sarawak Assistant Minister for E-Commerce Datuk Naroden Majais had abused his powers for self-gratification.

The commission would conduct a probe and if needed, Naroden, who is also Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur and Small, Medium Enterprise Development, would be called up for questioning, he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Recently, a local news portal had reported that former journalist Joseph Tawie had lodged a report at the MACC office in Jalan Tun Jugah here on Feb 8 claiming that Naroden, who is also assemblyman for Gedong, had grabbed land for himself in the Simunjan area.

The report also revealed that former Padungan assemblyman Dominique Ng, lawyer, had assisted Tawie in lodging the report. — Bernama