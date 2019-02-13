Grab driver fined RM1,500 for stealing tyre

The Grab logo is seen at its Petaling Jaya office on March 29, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Feb 13 — A driver of e-hailing service Grab found out the hard way that crime does not pay.

For stealing a tyre of an old car to be kept as a spare for his own, Ng Eng Hong, 61, was today fined RM1,500 of three months’ jail in default after he pleaded guilty before Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir here today.

He committed the offence at the open parking lot of the Bayu Puteri Apartments, Damansara here at 3pm on February 1.

A resident spotted him, alerted the police and also recorded his act on his smartphone. — Bernama