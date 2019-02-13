Former Labu assemblyman dies

SEREMBAN, Feb 13 — Former state assemblyman for Labu, Datuk Muhamad Shahlan Shaid, 69, died at 11.15 am today at the Hospital Tuanku Jaafar (HTJ), here following breathing difficulty.

His younger brother, Redjuan Shaid, 64, who confirmed the matter, said his elder brother was admitted to HTJ last Sunday after his health deteriorated.

“My elder brother had earlier suffered a paralysis due to a stroke for the past 11 years and he was often admitted and discharged from the hospital lately.

“Last Sunday, he was admitted to hospital after having a fever, breathing difficulty and several other ailments including diabetes and kidney problems,” he told Bernama here.

Redjuan said his brother’s remains would be buried at the Kampong Gadong Jaya Muslim Cemetery, here after the Asar prayer.

Muhamad Shahlan, who was born in Kampung Pelegong, Batu 8, Labu, is survived by his wife, Datin Rosliah Abu, 67, and nine children.

He was Labu state assemblyman for three terms from 1995 until 2008 and had served as the state assembly Speaker from 1999 until 2004. — Bernama