Former Kota Tinggi MP pleads not guilty to another 14 graft charges

Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashid was alleged to have received around RM23,540 in bribes. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Former Kota Tinggi MP Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashid today claimed trial to 14 charges of receiving around RM23,540 in bribes for his monthly vehicle instalments at the Sessions Court here.

Noor Ehsanuddin who pleaded not guilty, was charged with committing the offences during his capacity as a former Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) board director between February 2014 and November 2015 under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

He was alleged to have received the sum through 14 separate cheque payments from Karya Hidayah Sdn.Bhd at AFFIN Bank Berhad branch in Taman Maluri, Kuala Lumpur.

Under Section 165 of the Penal Code, Noor Ehsanuddin could face imprisonment of up to two years, a fine or both if found guilty.

Public prosecutor Nor Diana Nor Azwa then asked for RM30,000 bail to be imposed on the accused and for him to report himself to the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters monthly.

She also suggested for the accused to surrender his passport to the court.

Lawyers Datuk R. Thrichelvam who represented Noor Ehsanuddin objected to the accused reporting to MACC, citing his client’s busy schedule as a businessman and the needs to travel often.

Thrichelvam also informed the court that his client has already surrendered his passport to the Johor Bahru Sessions Court after he had claimed trial to two counts of receiving gratifications on Sunday.

Sessions judge Azman Ahmad then dismissed the plea before allowing bail with RM30,000 with one surety and ordered Noor Ehsanuddin to report himself every first week of the month.

Case has been fixed for mention on March 14.

On Feb 10, Noor Ehsanuddin was charged at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court with receiving RM50,000 and a parcel of land as bribes from a printing company in 2013 and 2014 during his tenure as the director of Felda.

Ehsanuddin who had served a single term as Kota Tinggi MP from 2013 to 2018, pleaded not guilty to both charges.