EC to send out voters’ cards for Semenyih by-election, says Azhar

Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said EC has made an initiative to send out the voter’s card to 54,471 registered voters in the Semenyih State Constituency. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The Election Commission (EC) has made an initiative to send out the voter’s card to 54,471 registered voters in the Semenyih State Constituency who will cast their ballots in the Semenyih by-election on March 2.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the new initiative was an effort to encourage and facilitate voters to come out and cast their ballots on polling day.

The EC had sent out the voter’s card to all 54,471 voters comprising 951 early voters and 53,520 ordinary voters on Jan 31, it said in a statement today.

It added that the voter’s card contained information on voting namely the Polling Centre, Channels, Number and Voting Time.

It said that voters who had received the card need not go to check at the EC centres to check their channel and voting number in the electoral roll because both information had been stated in the card.

“However, the EC stressed that the voters still had to bring their identity card to confirm their identity for voting,” it said.

Early voting is on February 26.

He said that any voter who did not receive the voter’s card because he or she had moved out could check the voting information namely the Polling Centre, Channel, Number and Time of Voting through the EC portal pengundi.spr.gov.my or the MySPR Check or through the short messaging service (SMS) (SPR SEMAK Nombor Kad Pengenalan to the number 15888 or contacting the EC hotline at telephone number 03-8892 7018. — Bernama