Disruption of Kuala Perlis-Langkawi ferry services from Feb 21-23

KANGAR, Feb 13 — The Northern Region Marine Department today issued a notice on cancellation of the 8.30am and 9.30am ferry services from the Kuala Perlis terminal to Langkawi and back from Feb 21-23 due to the sea level along the route falling by 0.2 metres in certain areas.

The 7.30am departures from Langkawi (to Kuala Perlis) are also affected likewise.

According to a Kuala Perlis Marine Department spokesman, the phenomena which would be at its worst in the morning posed safety risks to the ferries and passengers.

However, he said services from the Kuala Kedah terminal would not be affected.

Customers are advised to plan their trips accordingly. — Bernama