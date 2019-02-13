Azmin: If Najib is innocent, why defer SRC trial?

PKR deputy president, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali delivers his speech during the launching of the Wanita Harapan operations room in Bandar Tasik Kesuma, Semenyih February 12, 2019 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, Feb 13 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has chided former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for his antics on social media, asking why the disgraced prime minister deferred his trial today if he was confident of his innocence.

“If ‘Bossku’ was truly confident of his innocence then why defer your trial?” the Economic Affairs minister said, using a moniker Najib has adopted on social media.

Najib was scheduled to face his first 1MDB-related trial yesterday but the Court of Appeal had on Monday unanimously allowed Najib’s application to stay the trial, until the end of an appeal linked to the case’s transfer from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

Najib was charged with three counts of money laundering, three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of power abuse over RM42 million of funds belonging to 1MDB’s former unit SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Launching Pakatan Harapan’s women’s base of operations for the Semenyih by-election last night, Azmin said: “Only now he’s riding bikes, eating roti canai, wearing a sarong, albeit wrongly and taking a taxi ride. While this may work in Cameron Highlands, I’d like to see him try it in Semenyih.

“The Malays in Semenyih aren’t the same as in Cameron Highlands. They’re not ‘Melayu pekan’. That’s why I want to see if ‘Bossku’ comes here or not.”

Azmin said Najib is no boss but a thief and he will do all he can to bring the former prime minister to justice.

“If the party is honest, it’s members and leaders honest, we will support them. But if the leaders a kleptocrat, do we support him? If he is a thief do we support him? If the leader is corrupt is he our boss?

“The answer to that is NO! To me he isn’t ‘Bossku’ but ‘pencuri ku’,” said Azmin, using the Malay word for ‘thief’.

“I will wait for you in Semenyih, I will chase you and catch you and expose you as a thief of the country,” said Azmin.

“For PH the real boss is the people and the voters.”

The Semenyih by-election is set for March 2 with nomination day on Saturday.