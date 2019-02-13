14-year-old student drowns during swim lesson in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 13 — A 14-year-old male student drowned during a swimming lesson at the Likas Sports Complex here today.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the victim was among a group of students, accompanied by their teachers and trainers, from a school in Luyang who were at the pool at the sports complex for their swimming lesson.

The incident occurred about 11.15am during swimming lesson when the boy was found drowned and he was then sent to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, where a medical officer there pronounced him dead at 12.28pm, he said in a statement here.

He said preliminary investigation by the police ruled out foul play and that the police were waiting for the post mortem result to determine the cause of the boy’s death. — Bernama