PAS veep: Sarawak Report editor not sincere over RM90m issue

Datuk Nik Amar Nik Abdullah said Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown should not bring the RM90 million allegedly given by Umno to PAS as it had been settled out-of-court after an agreement was made between PAS and her. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Feb 12 — Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown is not being sincere as she is prolonging the issue of the RM90 million allegedly given to PAS by Umno.

According to PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, Rewcastle-Brown should not bring the matter up as it had been settled out-of-court after an agreement was made between PAS and her.

“I do not understand why Clare is still writing and continuing to attack PAS on the issue. That is the wrong attitude and shows that she was not sincere because to us, the case has been settled out-of-court.

“She is bound by the agreement that was reached and should not prolong the issue any more,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the opening of Kafe Al Khatiri Kofee here today. Also present were PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and Al Khatiri managing director Salim Salleh.

On February 2, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang decided on an out-of-court settlement to settle his suit against the Sarawak Report founder and editor.

Rewcastle-Brown as the defendant and editor of Sarawak Report also withdrew her counter- claim against the PAS president.

According to Mohd Amar, the allegations made by Rewcastle-Brown against PAS were baseless and without any strong evidence.

“To us, the fact that she agreed for the matter to be settled out-of-court indicates that she had no solid proof,” he said. — Bernama