Muhyiddin: PPBM accepts Marzuki’s ‘Cambridge degree’ explanation, no further action

SEMENYIH, Feb 12 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president today confirmed no action will be taken against Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya concerning disputes over his academic qualifications.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Home Minister, said his party is satisfied and has accepted Marzuki’s explanation following a meeting with the latter.

“I accept at that value, whatever has been explained to me.

“People can say what they want, but I have spoken to him and he has also issued an explanation; if people are unhappy, then it’s a different story,” he said after visiting the General Operations Forces (PGA) camp here this afternoon.

Marzuki has been in the receiving end of criticism following confusion over his academic certificates, with police reports lodged against him and also calls for his resignation.

The police report was lodged against Marzuki, who is also PPBM secretary-general, by political activist Muhsin Abdul Latheef last week, claiming Marzuki lied about his academic qualifications.

This was after Marzuki had claimed to have graduated from a distance learning programme from the University of Cambridge, but later admitted to having obtained his degree in business administration from the US-based Cambridge International University.

Muhyiddin, in saying there was no need to prolong the matter, today pressed on the importance of maintaining integrity at all levels of leadership within PPBM.

“I agree to the principle that we should not lie.

“PH and Bersatu will always uphold the principles of integrity, honesty and truthfulness,” he said.

When questioned on Marzuki’s position in the Cabinet, Muhyiddin said the decision to maintain him or otherwise was the Prime Minister’s prerogative.