MMEA patrol intercepts fish bombing near Semporna

The MMEA patrol came across the men in a pump boat at 3.35pm, but they sped off into a mangrove area, abandoned the boat and ran away. — Picture by Julia Chan

SEMPORNA, Feb 12 — A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) patrol stopped two men from continuing with fish bombing in the Tanjung Tabu-Tabu waters near here yesterday.

The patrol came across the men in a pump boat at 3.35pm, but they sped off into a mangrove area, abandoned the boat and ran away, Semporna Maritime Zone director commander (maritime) Norrimi Hassan said today.

Five kilograms of fish, suspected to have been caught by bombing, were found in the boat, he said in a statement.

Norrimi advised the people to provide information on poaching and other illegal activities to the Semporna Maritime Zone authorities at 089-782619 or MERS 999. — Bernama