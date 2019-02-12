Minister: Asean NCAP labelling guideline compliance to become compulsory from March 2020

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the enforcement of the labelling guideline issued by the Miros would benefit car manufacturers and consumers alike, especially in the improvement of vehicle safety features and specifications. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 12 — Starting March 1 next year, automotive companies selling motor vehicles in Malaysia will be compelled to comply with the Asean New Car Assessment Programme (Asean NCAP) Labelling Guideline.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the enforcement of the labelling guideline issued by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) would benefit car manufacturers and consumers alike, especially in the improvement of vehicle safety features and specifications.

Once it became compulsory, companies found using fake labels or other than issued by MIROS will face action under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, which carries a maximum jail term of three years, or fine of RM100,000 for individual and RM250,000 for the company upon conviction, he said.

“For the time being, the ministry through the Consumerism Standard Division will aggressively hold awareness campaigns to educate the public about the labelling system and safety rating based on the safety features of the vehicles owned by consumers.

“We want to improve public awareness that vehicles with Asean NCAP labels are safer for use, with the targets being university students, consumer associations, school children and security agencies,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after launching the guideline here today, Saifuddin said the move would give consumers an option to have a safer new vehicle, and for manufacturers to compete in producing cars with more safety features that can attract buyers.

He said voluntary compliance of the Asean NCAP labelling would begin on March 1 this year, and automotive companies were encouraged to put on display the safety ratings given by MIROS after their cars were tested.

The safety rating is given based on the safety features and specifications for each variant of motor vehicles, with the minimum three-star rating which indicates a score of 50 to 65, four-star (65-75), and five-star (75-100). — Bernama