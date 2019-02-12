Cops: Two shot dead in Cheras also linked to Klang Valley murder, kidnap cases

A police source told Malay Mail the two Bangladeshis killed in a shootout with police in Cheras have been identified but police are continuing with further checks. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Two suspected kidnappers killed by police in Cheras this morning were also suspects in other serious crimes including a murder case in Dang Wangi.

A police source told Malay Mail the two Bangladeshis killed in a shootout with police at Taman Mudun, Batu 9, Cheras have been identified but police are continuing with further checks.

The two are believed to be members of a kidnapping syndicate.

“For now we have positively linked the suspects to a murder case reported in Dang Wangi, we are still in the midst of gathering more information.

“We believe one of the suspects is a mastermind behind a series of kidnappings involving mostly Bangladeshi victims in KL and Selangor,” the source said.

During the 1.35am raid, police rescued a kidnap victim, a Bangladeshi man in his 30s.

“Our initial investigations suggest the victim was kidnapped on February 8 and had been held at the homestay in Taman Mudun ever since.

“The kidnappers were still pursuing ransom from the victim’s family and friends.

“The victim was blindfolded and had his hands and legs tied, he was found in a room on the second floor of the double-storey intermediate house. The victim was also beaten up and is currently receiving treatment,” the source said.

The source added that police are trying to track down the owner of the house to facilitate investigations.

Police seized a Carl Walther 9mm pistol and a parang from the house.

The shootout occurred when a team of police officers from the KL contingent swooped on the house where the kidnap victim was held.

It is understood that when the two suspects began firing upon realising they had been surrounded and were both fatally shot in the gunfire exchange.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for abduction.