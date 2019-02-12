Cops: Son of Sarawak’s second finance minister suffered brain haemorrhage

The police yesterday classified the death of Datuk Andrew Wong Kee Yew, the only son of Sarawak Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh, as sudden death. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SIBU, Feb 12 ― Datuk Andrew Wong Kee Yew, the former deputy chairman of the Sibu Municipal Council who died on Sunday, had suffered a haemorrhage on the left side of the brain, according to the police.

Sibu District Police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, when contacted today, said this was gathered during the post-mortem conducted at the Sibu Hospital yesterday.

He also said that there was bleeding in the aesophagus (food pipe) and stomach.

“However, the cause of death has yet to be ascertained because we are still waiting for further reports from the Sibu Hospital laboratory,” he said.

The police yesterday classified the death of Kee Yew, 43, the only son of Sarawak Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh, as sudden death.

Kee Yew was found unconscious on the floor of the dressing room in his bedroom by his mother, Datin Seri Leong Poh Lin, on Sunday night.

He was pronounced dead by medical personnel at about 11 pm after efforts to resuscitate him failed.

Kee Yew contested in the 14th general election in May last year as the Barisan Nasional candidate for the Sibu parliamentary seat.

He secured 22,389 votes but lost to incumbent Oscar Ling of DAP who polled 33,811 votes in the four-cornered contest. ― Bernama