Claiming threat to national security, PAS youth wants probe into DAP’s alleged foreign funds

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi has called for investigations into foreign funds allegedly channelled to DAP.

In a statement today, Muhammad Khalil said the probe is important as no action has been taken since the allegations surfaced, and neither had DAP denied the claims.

“The claims made are serious allegations as the alleged agreements were made discreetly, and this opposes integrity as well as the law and can affect the issue of governance.

“This political issue can become a threat to national security, and therefore the risk at hand must be managed by the authorities,” he said.

Citing several examples, Muhammad Khalil said if the treacherous move, which he likened to “selling out” the country, is not curbed it would invite dangerous threats to the people and the nation’s institutions.

Some of the examples of foreign funding he had cited included the statement by former Penang chief minister’s political secretary, Mohamad Razali Abdul Rahman, who said DAP had received RM300 million bribery from Israel, and the police report lodged by former Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) investigating officer Capt Abdul Rahmat Omar Tun Mohd Haniff claiming that the DAP Red Bean Army had received funds from Open Society Foundation, which is owned by billionaire financier George Soros.

Muhammad Khalil added such dangerous threats imposed towards the nation can already be seen by the actions of DAP members, who are constantly touching on the sensitivity of issues related to Islam, Malays and bumiputera and the institutions linked to it.