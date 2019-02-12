Cambodian minister meets detained Malaysians in Poi Pet

NGO Antarabangsa chief Datuk Dr Mustapha Ahmad Marican (left) with Cambodian Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Oknha Othsman Hassan in Phnom Penh, Feb 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Minister in the Cambodian Prime Minister’s Department, Oknha Datuk Dr Othsman Hassan has met all 47 Malaysians detained at Poi Pet, to listen to and see for himself the plight they are in.

He had made the journey to Poi Pet, about 446km from the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.

NGO Antarabangsa chairman, Datuk Dr Mustapha Ahmad Marican said during the meeting yesterday, Othsman had heard their complaints and the difficulties they had to put with, and was prepared to assist them while in detention.

“According to Othsman, he was informed that they were all lured by job offers at hotels in the Siem Reap tourist area. But when they arrived there, the employment agent had taken their passports and mobile phones and they had no contact with family and friends,” Mustapha told Bernama from Phnom Penh.

He said Othsman had agreed to bring the matter up to the Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen soon and would try to resolve the case as soon as possible.

In addition, he said Othsman also expressed his appreciation to NGO Antarabangsa which had been in regular contact with him to resolve the matter.

Last Thursday, Wisma Putra confirmed the detention of 47 Malaysians at Poi Pet, since Dec 11 last year.

According to Wisma Putra, they were arrested on charges of cheating, opening and conducting illegal gambling activities online. — Bernama