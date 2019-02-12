Azmin rubbishes ‘dangerous’ rumours of his PKR sacking

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks to reporters after attending a Chinese New Year celebration at Sunway Resort Hotel and Spa in Petaling Jaya February 12, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today rejected reports that his party expelled him last night.

“So many rumours are being spread. Well, if there are irresponsible parties spreading such rumours we should not easily believe them,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the matter at the sidelines of a Malaysia Airlines event today.

Azmin urged Malaysians to be cautious with such “dangerous” rumours being spread on social media, adding that it was easy to make up such news using technology.

Earlier, PKR communications director Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin also denied the rumour and said no such meeting even took place.

“Rumours remain just that... rumours,” Shamsul told Malaysiakini when contacted.

Social media sites were alight claims that PKR sacked Azmin over his running feud with party vice-president Rafizi Ramli.

None of these claims was verified with an actual source.