38 elected reps in Sabah receive RM100,000 each to help the needy

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 12 — A total of 38 Sabah state assemblymen received an allocation of RM100,000 each to help the underprivileged in their respective areas through the Special Assistance for the Needy 2019 programme.

State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt said the special aid, which was considered an outright grant, could be used to reduce the people’s burden, including victims of disasters or accidents, deaths, chronic patients and to repair damaged homes.

He said the RM3.8 million total allocation, approved by the Finance Ministry, would be credited into the account of every state assemblyman after the signing of the Letter of Pledge to ensure that the elected representatives distributed the aid directly to the targeted groups according to criteria and in compliance with the stipulated procedures.

“We are not quietly using the allocation because we want to be open and transparent. The allocation will be audited and there is a guideline on how it can be used. Each state assemblyman cannot use it for personal gain.

“The expenditure report must be prepared every three months and sent to the Social Welfare Department as it is required to submit the report to the Rural Development Ministry every six months,” he told reporters after the handing-over ceremony of the Letter of Pledge here today.

Stephen said each state assemblyman would have to distribute the aid according to the type and rate specified, which was RM200 for victims of disasters, accidents and deaths and RM500 for chronic patients and people who needed assistance to repair their homes damaged in disasters.

However, he said, each elected representative could approve other aid deemed reasonable but not exceeding the specified rates and all applicants must be Malaysian citizens living in Sabah who were needy or afflicted.

“They must also prepare a record book to list all the applications and decisions (approvals) so that the allocations can be monitored,” he said.

The allocation is expected to help ease the burden as well as increase the people’s expectations of their state assemblymen, apart from helping the relevant ministries and departments to meet the needs of the grassroots, he said. — Bernama