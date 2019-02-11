Wisma Putra: No Malaysian injured, affected by Bandung quake

The quake, with its epicentre 17 km southeast of Bandung, occurred at 1.08 pm (2.08 pm Malaysian Time), according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Feb 11 — An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck southeast of Bandung in central West Java today.

The quake, with its epicentre 17 km southeast of Bandung, occurred at 1.08pm (2.08pm Malaysian Time), according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

It said no tsunami warning was issued.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Embassy here said in a statement that Malaysian students in Bandung were reportedly safe and unaffected by the earthquake.

“The Embassy will continue to monitor the situation. Malaysians in need of consular assistance can contact us at +62215224947 / +6281380813036,” it said. — Bernama