Inquest into death of firefighter Adib opens

SHAH ALAM, Feb 11 — An inquest opened here today before coroner Rafiah Mohamad to determine the cause of death of a firefighter who was injured during the riots at a Hindu temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, in November last year.

Firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was badly injured during the riots at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple on November 27. It is believed that he was assaulted by several rioters. He succumbed to his injuries at the National Heart Institute on December 17.

The inquest is expected to first hear the testimony of the policeman who received the report on the riots at the temple.

DPP Zhafran Rahim Hamzah said that besides the policeman, two firefighters who had driven an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) vehicle and a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle, respectively, to the scene would also testify.

“So far, we have listed seven witnesses to be called up soon,” he told reporters before the inquest began.

Fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s elder brother, Muhammad Asyraf, arrives at the Shah Alam Court Complex February 11, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

This Bernama reporter saw several witnesses, among them several firefighters and a man believed to be Muhammad Adib’s elder brother, arrive at the court at about 9.30am.

The inquest has been set for February 11 to 28; March 1, 4 and 5; March 19 to 29; and April 1 to 12. — Bernama