Court fixes March 15 to decide police, govt bid to strike out Umno suit

The application to cancel the suit was filed on basis that Umno did not have the locus standi to take up suit. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The High Court here today set March 15 for a decision on the application by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the government to strike out the suit by Umno to claim back RM116.7 million belonging to the party which was seized by police at a premises in Pavilion Residences.

The matter was announced by counsel Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh who is representing Umno to reporters after the case was mentioned in the chambers of High Court Judge Datuk Nik Hasmat Nik Mohamad which was also attended by senior federal counsel Narkunavathy Sundareson who is defending all the defendants.

“Today, the court hears the application to cancel the suit for about 30 minutes...The decision will be known on March 15 at 10am,” he said.

The application to cancel the suit was filed on basis that Umno did not have the locus standi to take up suit apart from alleging the money seized was still under investigations by police.

Umno through its public officer Datuk Seri Abd Rauf Yusoh filed the suit on September 21, 2018 by naming Bukit Aman Commercial CID deputy director (intelligence and operations) Datuk Mohd Sakri Arifin, CCID ACP R. Rajagopal, Bukit Aman CCID director Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh, the Inspector-General of Police and the government as the first to the fifth defendants.

In its statement of claims, Umno among others seek to declare the search and seizures at Tower B, Pavilion Residences, Jalan Raja Chulan on May 17 were unlawful and a violation of the party’s right.

The plaintiff also applied for an order that the money of RM116.7 million and RM43.3 million allegedly belonging to the party to be returned apart from claiming general, aggravated and exemplary damages.

On October 3, 2018, Umno through Abd Rauf also filed an application to obtain documents from PDRM namely copies of police reports, which were the basis of the seizures, copies of the list of money and photographs of money seized as well as a rough sketch where the money was found. — Bernama