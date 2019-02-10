Traffic on several major highways slow this evening

A view of the traffic on the PLUS Expressway near Sungai Buloh February 2, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Traffic has been reported to be slow-moving on several major highways as of 6pm as people return home after the holidays in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

According to a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), traffic was a nine-kilometre crawl from the Genting Sempah Tunnel until the Gombak Toll Plaza due to the increase in the number of vehicles on the road.

“However, traffic flow is reportedly smoothly on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and 2,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, a PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said traffic was slow from Bidor to Sungkai and Bukit Beruntung to Rawang.

The public can get the latest traffic updates via the toll free numbers 1800-88-0000 (Plusline) and 1800-88-7752 (LLM) or by accessing their respective Twitter feeds at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama