Perak MB requests public help to curb illegal logging activities in state

An aerial view showing the extent of the land clearing activities which has taken place on Kledang Hill. — Picture courtesy of Sahabat Alam Malaysia

TAIPING, Feb 10 — Members of the public including NGOs have been requested to help the Perak state government combat illegal logging activities in the state by lodging reports with the police and the Forestry Department.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said if the acts involved civil servants, they should be reported to him first, and that immediate action would be taken to rectify the issue.

“I felt happy when a non-governmental organisation approached me and submitted documents to cooperate with the government on the conservation of the environment.

The Perak State Government is committed to working with all parties, especially in efforts to safeguard the environment,” he said in a press conference after officiating the Sustainable Community and Environment Programme at Kampung Dew here today.

He was commenting on a front-page report in a newspaper today which claimed of illegal logging activities and environmental destruction in the state.

The report said logging companies were willing to offer up to RM30,000 to enforcement officers as an inducement to survey potential areas to carry out logging activities. — Bernama