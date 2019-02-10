Over 22,000 applicants gained from NRD’s Mobile Ehsan Programme in 2018, says NRD chief

LANGKAWI, Feb 10 — A total of 22,640 applicants benefited from the National Registration Department’s (NRD) Mobile Ehsan programme last year, said its director-general, Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah.

He said the programme, which manages and issues documents such as identity cards and birth certificates, was to assist disadvantaged groups such as bedridden patients and those who were disabled.

The programme is also available in remote areas to reach out to those who have no access to JPN offices.

“From January 1 to October 31 last year, the NRD received 23,526 applications out of which 22,640 were settled as the applicants received their respective identity cards and birth certificates,” he told reporters after handing out identity cards to two applicants here today.

They were Nur Aishah Mahazir, a teenager from Kampung Bukit Kemboja who has hydrocephalus from birth, a condition where there is an abnormal accumulation of fluid in the brains, and senior citizen Chin Md Amin, from Kampung Ulu Melaka, who had a stroke.

Mohamad Razin said under the programme, applicants were not required to go to the NRD, instead officers from the department would be assigned to the house or location where the applicant was based.

“The application can be made by the next of kin, a guardian or community leader such as the local state assemblyman or the MP of the area.

“Upon receiving the application, we will act immediately, the officer will get to the location to manage and process it. There hasn’t been any backlog of such applications, so far, because NRD wants to make sure that every citizen gets the appropriate service,” he said. — Bernama