Smooth traffic flow along major highways

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — With tomorrow most Klang Valley folks having to be back at work, the reverse exodus from throughout the peninsula to the federal capital on the last day of the Chinese New Year holidays was smooth this morning.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said that as at 9am, traffic was smooth flowing on the North-South Expressway, ELITE Highway, Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (LINKEDUA), Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) and the Penang Bridge.

The situation was reported to be the same for Klang Valley-bound traffic from the east coast.

The public can get the latest traffic updates via toll-free number 1800-88-0000 (Plusline) and 1800-88-7752 (Malaysian Highway Authority) or check their Twitter sites at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik.

Meanwhile, for updates on the LPT and Kuala Lumpur-Karak routes call LPT-Line 1700-818-700 or visit Twitter site @LPTtrafik. — Bernama