MB: Selangor Pakatan’s integrity will ensure victory in Semenyih by-election

Amirudin said the appointment of a strong party machinery would also help push for a victory in the constituency. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The integrity of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in Selangor will give positive vibes for the party to clinch a win in the Semenyih state by-election on March 2.

Selangor PKR Leadership Council chairman Amirudin Shari said the appointment of a strong party machinery would also help push for a victory in the constituency.

“Nonetheless, it does not mean we can take it easy, we should continue to work hard to repel various allegations and defamations against the state and federal governments,” he said after opening the 3W Carnival: Women, Welfare and Wellness at the Ampang Jaya Municipal field today.

Asked on the cooperation between PAS and Umno in the Semenyih by-election, Amirudin who is also Selangor mentri besar said the cooperation strategy had been taking place unofficially since the Sungai Kandis by-election.

“In Balakong, PAS was assisting MCA but I am confident if we are united and cooperating with each other, the people will continue to give us the mandate as we obtained earlier,” he said.

The Semenyih by-election was held following the death of incumbent, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57 on January 11 following a heart attack.

It is the fourth by-election held in Selangor after the 14th general election. Earlier Selangor faced three by-elections namely Sungai Kandis, Seri Setia and Balakong. — Bernama