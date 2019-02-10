Man arrested to assist with investigations into discovery of girl’s corpse

The police arrested a man in the 20s to assist with investigations into the discovery of a girl’s body in Kampung Tanjung Medang Hilir, Pekan. — Reuters

KUANTAN, Feb 10 — The police arrested a man in the 20s to assist with investigations into the discovery of a girl’s body in Kampung Tanjung Medang Hilir, Pekan, yesterday.

Pekan District Police chief Supt Amran Sidek, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect was believed to be the last individual seen with the victim.

He, however, declined to elaborate on the arrest until a post-mortem report is received from the Forensics Unit at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here.

“So far, I can only confirm the suspect has been remanded for 14 days, under the Immigration Act,” he said when contacted here, today.

Amran said that identity of the victim, claimed to be that of Siti Masitoh Ibrahim, 11, who was reported missing since January 30, was not yet verifiable.

The media today reported that the body of a girl was found in a decomposed state by villagers in a bush located about 200m from the main road.

A woman from the Cambodian community in Pekan has reportedly claimed based on the clothes found at the scene, that the body is that of her child. — Bernama