Health minister: People’s views on health care matter more than global rankings

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya January 2, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA SELANGOR, Feb 10 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, has said the people’s perception of the quality of services and the provision of health facilities in the country is more important than the recognition given by outsiders.

He said although Malaysia was ranked first in the Healthcare category in the 2019 International Living Annual Global Retirement Index, providing the best services to the nation’s citizens should in fact, be given more focus.

“We should be very proud of the recognition we received because these are efforts that have been carried out over a long period.

“However, the challenge is whether we can maintain the first position and the perception of foreigners that we have the best facilities provided by both the public and private sectors.

“My approach is that we have a collaboration between the public and private healthcare sectors in the future, so that they (the best healthcare services) are not only for outsiders.

“What is important to me is whether our people are satisfied and how they view the facilities and services we provide them,” he said in a press conference after launching the Medical4Gaza Fund, here, today.

He said although the recognition could be a stepping stone for Malaysia in the field of health tourism, all parties must work together to ensure that the people themselves recognise the country’s health services sector.

According to the International Living website, those who sought medical treatment in Malaysia did not have to make an appointment with a specialist nor did they need a referral from a general practitioner.

All the patient had to do was to register at the hospital and wait in line to see the specialist of their choice, it said. — Bernama