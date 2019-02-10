Girl’s body found in grazing field in Pekan

KUANTAN, Feb 10 — The body of a girl was found in a grazing field in Kampung Tanjung Medang Hilir, Pekan near here, yesterday evening.

Pahang CID chief Datuk Othman Nanyan said the body yet to be identified was found by a member of the public at 4.25pm.

“The body was found lying face down in a bush about 200 metres from the main road which was quite hidden from public view.

“The body was brought to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here for a post-mortem to identify the cause of death,” he told reporters here today.

Othman added that an inspection of the surrounding site which was located next to an oil palm plantation did not yield any weapons.

He said the case was currently classified as sudden death while waiting for the post-mortem report.

It was learnt the body found bound and decomposed, was believed to be the 11-year-old girl who was reported missing since January 30 after going to a shop. — Bernama