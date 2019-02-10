Deputy minister acknowledges the term ‘terrorist’ needs clearer definition

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department, Fuziah Salleh, speaks to the media at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUANTAN, Feb 10 — Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh acknowledges that there is a need to clearly define the term “terrorist” to prevent it from being misinterpreted especially by Western societies, which often associate it with Islam.

She said she believed that a clear interpretation of term would help address the views that a person from the West had towards the religion and the Muslim community in particular.

“Terrorists are those who terrorise, invade regions and those who do not recognise the rights of others as is happening in Palestine, with the intrusion of Israel,” she told reporters here today.

She was commenting on the suggestion by Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, who was a panellist at the Forum on the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) Forum in Petaling Jaya yesterday. The forum topic was titled: Who is the Terrorist and the Potential of Power Abuse’.

Among other things, Mohd Asri said the absence of a clear definition for the term ‘terrorist’, caused the term to be associated with Islam.

Earlier, Fuziah, who is also Kuantan MP visited the Rapha Children’s Home, an orphanage, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, here. Also present was Teruntum state assemblyman Sim Chon Siang. — Bernama