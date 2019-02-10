Asset declarations a living scheme, minister explains

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during the launch of the Medical 4 Gaza Fund in Puncak Alam February 10, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUNCAK ALAM, Feb 10 — Public officials who did not complete their mandatory asset declarations last October will still do so, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said to assure the public the process was ongoing.

Responding to questions about a news report that 12 political secretaries to ministers at the Prime Minister’s Department have yet to file theirs with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), he said it did not mean they no longer must do so.

“The asset declaration is an ongoing process. Give them a bit of time, I’m sure they will get it done,” Dzulkefly told reporters at the launch of the Medical4Gaza charity fund at the Econsave Alam Jaya here today.

When asked if his political secretary, Dr Syed Azman Syed Ahmad Nawawi, has made his declaration, the minister said he was unsure.

