After crash, Singapore renews demand for Malaysia to exit disputed waters

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The collision between Greece-registered bulk-carrier Piraeus and Malaysia’s MV Polaris took place within Singaporean waters, the republic’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MFA) asserted today.

A ministry spokesman accused Malaysian authorities of causing a threat to vessels in the area by stationing ships there, and repeated his country’s demand for Malaysia to withdraw completely from the disputed waters.

“As we have said previously, Malaysia will be responsible for any untoward situations on the ground that arise from continued deployment of its vessels into this area,” said the MFA spokesman.

The spokesman added that Singapore’s Maritime & Port Authority is investigating the incident.

Yesterday, the Piraeus crashed into the MV Polaris buoy-laying vessel that Malaysia stationed in the waters being disputed with Singapore.

The Malaysian Marine Department also detained the Piraeus and its crew for a preliminary inquiry.

The container carrier had been moving from Singapore to the Tanjung Pelepas Port in Iskandar Puteri, Johor before the 2.28pm incident.

The maritime border dispute remains unresolved despite the two governments attempts to negotiate.

Both sides have agreed to establish a working group jointly headed by Wisma Putra secretary-general Datuk Seri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob and the Permanent Secretary of Singapore’s Foreign Ministry Chee Wee Kion.

The working group is expected to report to the foreign ministers within two months.