PPBM’s campaign in Semenyih will focus on allaying Malay fears, Muhyiddin says

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at a press conference in Semenyih February 9, 2019 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, Feb 9 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia will make Malay suspicion of Pakatan Harapan a core campaign issue in the Semenyih by-election in the face of the race politics expected from rivals, Umno and PAS.

Its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Semenyih will be the testing ground for PPBM to convince Malay voters of the new government’s commitment in protecting Bumiputera interest, even as it rolls out policies deemed pro-minority.

“We must pay extra attention to explaining our policies,” he told a press conference here after meeting grassroots leaders and party workers.

“We have to listen and explain the many issues raised by the Opposition pertaining to the Malays and Islam, as if PH thinks little of it.

“These are lies.”

MORE TO COME